Guadalupe “Lupe"/"Pupe"/"Upe"/"Luping” Cruz Guerrero, of Mangilao, formally of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Dec. 24 at the age of 87 years old. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31, and 8 and 10 a.m. Jan 1 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon Jan. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery.

