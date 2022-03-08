Guadalupe “Lupe” Mendiola Cruz Cordero, familian Tanaguan/Koho, of Hågat, died March 2 at the age of 81. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. March 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. 

