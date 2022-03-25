Guadalupe “Lupe” Mendiola Cruz Cordero, familian Tanaguan/Koho, of Hågat, died March 2 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. March 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hågat.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Daughter of Guam is 100th female to graduate from US Army Ranger School
- ‘A very loving boy’: Family remembers, grieves over the loss of 5-year-old Jayden
- Utility worker allegedly stole nearly $12,000
- Arrest made in death of boy, 5
- 27,000 students to get help with food money this month
- 'Very loving': Boy brought joy to family
- Complaint: Boy, 5, was trapped inside hot car; father was in deep sleep after using meth the day prior
- Complaint: Teen used skateboard as weapon in attack
- Police investigating threat to governor on Facebook
- Search continues this morning for 2 fishermen swept over the reef
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Insights
- Fran Hezel
Once upon a time there was an island group in which everyone spoke the same language, ate the same food, and practiced the same traditions. Ye… Read more
- Samuel Friedman
On Guam we have been inundated with criticism of medical care, some definitely justified, much unjustified and touted by ignorant government o… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In