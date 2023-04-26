Guadalupe P. Aldea, of Hågat, passed away April 20 at the age of 87. Mass of Intentions are being said at 7 a.m. from Wednesday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. May 5 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

