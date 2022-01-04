Guadalupe Quidachay Fejarang, also known as “Auntie Upe/Mama Lupe,” familian Moore/Tatiyas, of Hågat, died Dec. 7, 2021 while in Oxnard, California, at the age of 70. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.  

