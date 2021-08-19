Guadalupe Taianao Chiguina, of Umatac, died on July 16 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday; and 5 p.m. on Saturday at San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Malesso. Mass also will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak. Viewing and last respects will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'
- 2 sailors on British carrier strike group charged on Guam
- Complaint: Children bound, beaten and deprived of food; couple arrested
- To all who refuse vaccine in difficult times
- UPDATE: FBI confirms investigation into bank robbery at FHB Guam branch
- Potential storm not expected to intensify overnight; Guam remains in COR 3, for now
- 2 British carrier sailors charged, released
- 'Girl from Guam' wins Mrs. Regency International
- Authorities: Bank robbery suspect may be armed and dangerous
- UPDATE: 16W upgraded to tropical storm again; officials advise residents to prepare
Images
Videos
'Worst financial period in GovGuam history' sounded out. But those in power have so far said nothing
In a moment of candor earlier this week, the director of the legislative Office of Finance and Budget said that people in the know – from acco… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
One of the rituals many take as a part of assuming public office is the swearing in or oath ceremony. Over the years, I have been sworn in to … Read more
- By Robert Cruz
In early June, our brother suffered a stroke and was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital. When found in his home, he was unconscious and unrespon… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In