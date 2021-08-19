Guadalupe Taianao Chiguina, of Umatac, died on July 16 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday; and 5 p.m. on Saturday at San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Malesso. Mass also will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak. Viewing and last respects will be announced at a later date.

