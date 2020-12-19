Gualberto "Bobby" Oropilla Mangosong, of Dededo, died Nov. 25 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

