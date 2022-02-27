Guilbert Marlon Soriano Apresto, of Yigo, formerly of Dededo, died Feb. 17 at the age of 41. Rosary is prayed nightly at 6:30 p.m. at Nissan Guam in Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. March 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Interment  will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

