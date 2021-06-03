Guillermo "Doming" S. Belin Sr., of Dededo, died in San Diego, California, at the age of 80. Due to travel lockdowns and other complications, a delayed funeral will be held on his one year death anniversary: Saturday, June 5. Catholic Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Church in Dededo, followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

