Guillermo "Doming" S. Belin Sr., of Dededo, died in San Diego, California, at the age of 80. Due to travel lockdowns and other complications, a delayed funeral will be held on his one year death anniversary: Saturday, June 5. Catholic Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Church in Dededo, followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man will serve year in prison for impregnating a 14-year-old girl
- Hotels gear up for thousands of arriving military personnel
- GPD investigates officer-involved shooting
- Traveling to CNMI from Guam or vice versa?
- Alleged drug trafficker faced life sentence, takes plea deal
- Drug arrest made during traffic stop
- GPD: Man wanted in Agat robbery caught with drugs during traffic stop
- First case of COVID-19 in Palau detected; health officials classify it as 'historical case' with a low-risk of spread
- UPDATE: GPD investigates officer shooting
- Budget for RISE Act stays at $30M, benefit amounts unclear
Images
Videos
There's a lot of money at stake – close to $1 billion – from just one federal law alone to help the government of Guam and the public it serve… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- Elizabeth Hamilton
Education experts agree that children who read during the summer gain reading skills, while those who do not often slide backward. Read more
- Peter S. Watson
At the May 12 hearing on Insular Cases (House Resolution 279) came to a close, the vice speaker of Guam’s Legislature made these powerful fina… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In