Gus “Listo Boy” Junior Blend Quichocho, of Yigo, died Nov. 12 at the age of 16 mos. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. nightly and will end on Nov. 20 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Mass of the Angels will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hågat.

