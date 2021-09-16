Harold "Gene" Eugene Bost Jr. of Chalan Pago died on Sept. 13 at the age of 69. Mass of Intentions are being held nightly at our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey, Chalan Pago, until Sept. 21 as follows: 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Chalan Pago. Graveside, Rite of Committal is 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Pigo Cemetery.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Devastated': 2 moms perish in SUV crash
- Woman, 29, dead following Saturday night crash
- Barbershop owner shoots intruder, GPD investigates
- About $19M in All RISE checks to be processed for estimated 18,000 applications filed Sept. 1
- More than $1M in Economic Impact Payment checks to be mailed
- Should you opt out of Advance Child Tax Credit? DRT to start payments this month
- Fatal car crash in Piti
- Man sentenced to 6 years for sexual relationship with teen
- 18K All RISE applications processed for payment
- UPDATE: 2nd woman dies following weekend car crash in Piti
Images
Videos
The road toward paying out more than 34,000 direct economic aid payments to Guam residents under the All RISE program was paved with controver… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
Ever since I had weight loss surgery, I have had occasional stomach acid issues. Last week, the day before Labor Day, I was ill most of the da… Read more
- By Michael J. Byrnes
The following is an open letter from Archbishop Michael J. Byrnes. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In