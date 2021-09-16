Harold "Gene" Eugene Bost Jr. of Chalan Pago died on Sept. 13 at the age of 69. Mass of Intentions are being held nightly at our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey, Chalan Pago, until Sept. 21 as follows: 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday;  5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Chalan Pago. Graveside, Rite of Committal is 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Pigo Cemetery. 

Tags

Load entries