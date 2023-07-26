Harry Soriano Mantanona, of Talo'fo'fo, passed away July 20 at the age of 49. Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. and Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 pm. July 28 at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo. Dinner will be served at William (Bill) & Ann R. Reyes Residence. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. August 5 at San Miguel Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

