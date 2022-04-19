Hart Cornado Lacanilao, of Dededo, died March 31 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is offered nightly at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (lower level). Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

