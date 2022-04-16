Hart Cornado Lacanilao, of Dededo, died March 31 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being celebrated nightly at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (lower level). Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents arrested after baby had skull, rib fractures
- NEX supervisor allegedly stole from employer
- 'Crushing impact on persons living paycheck to paycheck': Lawsuit questions Bank of Guam's insufficient fund fees
- Guam housing 'severely unaffordable'
- 3,396 tax refunds sent out for February filers
- Man convicted in killing of Keith Castro jailed; allegedly attacked cops after brief chase
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Company brings green building alternative to Guam
- Navy sailor, wife released; ordered to stay away from baby
- 'Surreal': Subway shooting strikes close to home for Guam daughters
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
Donald Trump wasn’t the first person to divide the world into winners and losers. Humans have been sorting people into these groups for a long… Read more
- Marjorie DeBenedictis
It disappoints me that some members of the Guam’s medical community taint the profession by supporting the deliberate killing of unborn childr… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In