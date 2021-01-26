Haruko M. Alajar, of Dededo, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 89. A private memorial service will be held by the family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

