Helen Blas Borja Charfauros, familian Buku/Lachi, of Windward Hills, Yona, died June 15 at the age of 69. Private family viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 27 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

