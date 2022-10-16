Helen “Lele/Leng/Le” Cabrera Kani, of Barrigada, died Oct. 13 at the age of 52. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Mass is also being offered in Rota at San Francisco de Borja Church and San Isidro Church. Last respects and viewing will be held from 9 a.m.- noon Oct. 27 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Funeral and burial services will be held in Rota.

