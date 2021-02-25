Helena “Tan Helen” Aflague Crisostomo, familian Sueno/Bejong, of Agana Heights, died Feb. 15 at the age of 97. Mass of Intention is being held at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña as follows: 12:10 p.m. Monday to Friday, no Mass on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Masses will end March 16. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on March 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral-Basilica. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

