Henedina Justina Pangelinan Pereira Roberto, of Ipan, Talo'fo'fo', and formerly of Mangilao, died Oct. 21 at the age of 87. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at the family residence via Zoom. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

