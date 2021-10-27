Henedina Justina Pangelinan Pereira Roberto, of Ipan, Talo'fo'fo formerly of Mangilao died on Oct. 21 at the age of 87. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at the Family Residence via Zoom. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Nov. 13 from 9 - 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

