Henry Dean Tydingco Dela Cruz, formerly of Sinajana, and most recently resided in Mangilao, died Oct. 3 at the age of 54. Nightly Mass at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mass will be followed by rosary via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/2424032215?pwd=Z1V2RFRuUmxFckgvd3J6N2w5dFZjUT09
Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Baustista Catholic Church in Ordot. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
