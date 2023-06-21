Henry Duenas Leon Guerrero, familian “Pomparu”/“Chichi”/“Faling”, of Windward Hlills, Yona, passed away June 17 at the age of 73. Rosaries are being prayed at 6:30 p.m. nightly at St. Francis exluding June 24 when it will immediately follow after the 4 p.m. Mass. Mass of Intention will be at 7 a.m. excluding Thursday. Mass of intentions will be offered at 7 a.m. and the final rosary at 6:30 p.m. June 25. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 1 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Yona. Interment services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.

