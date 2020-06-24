Henry Flores Taitano, familian Cabesa/Queto, of Dededo, died June 21 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 11 at Agana Heights General Baptist Church in Agana Heights. Memorial service will commence at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

