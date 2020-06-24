Henry Flores Taitano, familian Cabesa/Queto, of Dededo, died June 21 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 11 at Agana Heights General Baptist Church in Agana Heights. Memorial service will commence at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $4.8M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- 'Loss of a great young man'
- Revenge porn allegations reported to FBI
- Homeless told to move as island prepares for tourists
- Search for 18-year-old swimmer ends tragically
- 'You were living a high life'
- GFD, Coast Guard, GPD, HSC-25 search for missing swimmer into the night; effort to resume in the morning
- Initial $35M unemployment aid released
- AG to Fisher: We cannot simply ignore laws
- Guam airport executive manager resigns
Images
Videos
Guam would have been economically sinking deeper by now if not for the multiple types of assistance the U.S. government, through the approval … Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Though it is not the obvious and grotesque parody that is blackface, the widespread appropriation of American blackness sits uncomfortably adj… Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is crossing her fingers every day, lighting joss sticks, as she hopes for a miracle to save Guam’s economy, and she’s n… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In