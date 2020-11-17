Henry Imaizumi San Nicolas, also known as “Jun" and "Henry O,” familian Gass, of Sinajana, died on Nov. 4 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Nov. 25 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

