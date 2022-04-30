Henry Martinez Santos Jr., of Hågat, died April 27 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is being celebrated, followed by rosary, at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. May 13 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment service will follow immediately at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hågat.

