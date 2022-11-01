Henry “Rick"/"Beling” Michael Materne Cruz, Familian Sungot/Tanaguan/Po, of Maina, died Oct. 31 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is offered at 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina. Funeral services will be held November 10. Details will be announced later.
Henry Michael Materne Cruz
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman's body found near Two Lovers Point
- Man accused of home invasion
- Supporters rally for gubernatorial teams
- Mom alleges man molested daughter
- 'Political ploy' or 'Going in circles'?
- Woman accused of punching, slapping child
- Couple denies jury tampering
- Great Debate canceled
- Man accused of stabbing puppy
- Man suspected of assaulting teen girl
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
- Samuel Betances
“It always seems impossible until it's done.” That is the way Nelson Mandela put it. His quote motivates mission-driven people to accomplish d… Read moreTeacher assistants help support teachers and students to learn
- Robert A. Underwood
Congressional candidate Jim Moylan will not let truth or distortions stop him from saying anything to get elected. It is up to political analy… Read morePolitical ploys at the last part of election?
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In