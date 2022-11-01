Henry Michael Materne Cruz

Henry Michael Materne Cruz

Henry “Rick"/"Beling” Michael Materne Cruz, Familian Sungot/Tanaguan/Po, of Maina, died Oct. 31 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is offered at 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina. Funeral services will be held November 10. Details will be announced later.

Tags

Load entries