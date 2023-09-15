Henry Nauta Reyes, of Hågat, passed away Sept. 4 at the age of 63. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 22 at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon. Private Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

