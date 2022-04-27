Henry Rivera Perez, familian Bunyo/Kakarote, of Tamuning, died April 15 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

