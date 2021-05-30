Henry Sahagon Cruz, also known as “Boy/Hank/Brown/George,” familian Bachet, of Leyang, Barrigada, died May 24 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. daily until June 1 at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on June 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.  

