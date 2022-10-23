Henry “Hank” Wusstig Santos, of Wusstig Road, Yigo, died Oct. 3 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries