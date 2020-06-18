Herbert Alexander Tom III, also known as “Alika” and “Herb,” of Dededo, died June 15 at age 54. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon July 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

