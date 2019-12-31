bert Reyes Gofigan, also known as “Herb/Uncle Boy” of Umatac, died Dec. 24 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention and rosary will be offered: 7 p.m. Dec. 30 rosary only at 1035 North San Dionisio Street, Umatac; 9 p.m. Dec. 31 Mass only at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac; 8:30 a.m. Jan. 1 Mass only at the church; 7 p.m. Jan. 2 (last night) rosary only at the family residence. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the family residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac. Interment will follow at Umatac Cemetery.
