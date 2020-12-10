Herbert "Herb" Santiago Pinaula, familian Chapanese, of Mangilao and formerly of Sinajana, died Dec. 4 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held on Dec. 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9 a.m.-noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
It seems like our local government is waiting either for the sky to fall or for more federal funds to flood in and save pandemic-hit Guamanian…
In 1976, the U.S. Bicentennial was celebrated throughout the United States and the U.S. Congress passed an act to allow Guam and the U.S. Virg…
Animal cruelty. A brief glance through local news companies' Facebook pages will show that this topic generates on average more comments than …
