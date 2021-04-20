Herman Fabian Ada, familian Bodig, of Windward Hills, Yona died on April 16 at the age of 70. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. April 19 to 23; and at 5 p.m. on April 24 at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
There continues to be a bottleneck of cars on recent Monday mornings waiting to take a turn to the Department of Revenue and Taxation. Read more
- By Jerry Roberts
Last June, I discussed mediocrity in this space, giving its definition as being ordinary, average, and unremarkable. Research conducted over d… Read more
- Dr. Samuel Friedman
I read with perverse amusement the article in The Guam Daily Post on April 14, regarding a proposed "center of excellence in medical care" by … Read more
