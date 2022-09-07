Herman "Herm/Jr./Guido" Tedpahogo Paulino, of Inalåhan, died Aug. 31 at the age 64. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except for Thursday, and 8 a.m. Sunday, at St. Joseph parish, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
