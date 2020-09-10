Herman "HT" Torres Garrido, familian Bero/Manaitai, of Dededo, died on Sept. 7 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

Tags

Load entries