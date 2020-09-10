Herman "HT" Torres Garrido, familian Bero/Manaitai, of Dededo, died on Sept. 7 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2,888 tax refund checks processed
- $8.5M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- CMS report finds GMH failures in 2 deaths
- Teen from Guam shot in Washington state
- Governor inclined to extend stay-at-home order
- Case: 3 boys molested
- NEX confirms rise in COVID cases but no specific number released
- $1.5M in federal aid checks processed, mailed
- Harmon restaurant shut down due to rodent infestation
- 2 more deaths; both tested positive for COVID-19 and had other health issues
Images
Videos
- +2
Some parents or guardians who have spent at least a night staying by the side of a child at the Guam Memorial Hospital's pediatrics unit proba… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNInch
Over the last 24 years, I have spent a lot of time studying how voters on Guam mark their ballots. I became interested in this while serving o… Read more
- Dr. Ramel Carlos
(Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part letter.) Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In