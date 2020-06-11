Hermana Fejerang Faisao, also known as “Mana” and “Manang,” familian Adu, of Yona, and formerly of Saipan, died June 6 at the age of 76. A family viewing will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on June 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will take place in Saipan.
