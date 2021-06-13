Hermenegildo "Jun" Calderon Moguel Jr., of Tamuning, died on June 9 at the age of 90. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on June 21 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

