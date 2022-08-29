Herminigilda Fernandez Carbon, of Tamuning, died August 24 at the age of 75. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid 10 a.m. - noon September 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Cremation Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

