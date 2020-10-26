Herminio Mangune Valencia, also known as “Miniong," of Dededo, died Oct. 18 at the age of 92. Last respects will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Private cremation will follow.

