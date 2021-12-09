Hideko Ngirarois Uherhewar, of Dededo, died Nov. 30 at the age of 77. Last respects will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
