Hikie “Lazaga” Delorie Lujan, familian “Gagie”, of Dededo, passed away June 18, at the age of 48. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. July 5 at Adas Mortuary, Sinajana. Burial service will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

