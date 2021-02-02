Hilario Tahilan Mendoza, also known as "Tata Nario," from Dededo, died on Jan. 23, at the age of 96. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m., at 380 B. Lemonchina, Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Feb. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Service will be live streamed via Zoom, please contact immediate family for login information. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

