Hiroko Higaonna Igawa, of Yigo, died Sept. 1 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
