Honorlita "Onor/Lita" Primero Ramos, of Dededo, died on Sept. 27 at the age of 96. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona. 

