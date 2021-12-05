Horace "Hoss" Francis Herlihy, of Yona, formerly from Nashua, New Hampshire, died Nov. 26 at the age of 88. Rosary is prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium.

Tags

Load entries