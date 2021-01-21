Howard John Salas, also known as “Nen/Duck," of Anigua, died on Jan. 15 at the age of 46. Mass of Intention is offered at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in the St. Therese Chapel at 12:10 p.m. weekdays; 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. Funeral services will be announced on a later date.

