Hubert Hosun Lee, of Tumon, died on May 23 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 7 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Kim Catholic Church in Harmon (behind Cost U Less). Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

