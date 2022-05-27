Ignacia “Ignas”/“Grace”/“Acha” Flores Cruz, familian Titang/Bonik, of Mangilao, died May 21 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. June 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

