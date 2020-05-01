Ignacia Quinene Torres Cruz, also known as “Grace,” familian “Bakulu,” of Tamuning, died April 27 at the age of 72. A private family funeral service will be held May 12 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors prepare to return to ship
- Palau responds to Leon Guerrero's letter to White House
- UPDATE: Guam public health emergency will be extended for 30 days; roadblocks will be lifted tomorrow
- Addiction during COVID-19: “It’s a rough place to be”
- From restaurants to car dealers: Essential businesses reopen as governor weighs recovery options
- Governor's chief of staff resigns
- Mayor wishes motorists had helped toddler who tried to cross highway
- GovGuam billed $544K for 1 hotel for 2 weeks
- GovGuam receives $129M in federal money for pandemic
- AG letter indicates lawsuits being prepared
Images
Videos
In this COVID-19 crisis, one of the most important things people want to hear is when the federal funds for direct assistance for taxpayers – … Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
In a previous lifetime when I worked in television, it would never occur to anyone that a single person could be behind and in front of the ca… Read more
- By Maria Cristina Lazaro
I would say at this time of spiritual crisis, it is very soul-warming even to read that Father Paul Gofigan and the Archdiocese of Agana had s… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In